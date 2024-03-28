Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

