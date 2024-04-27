Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,197 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

