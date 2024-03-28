DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Cut by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

