GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

