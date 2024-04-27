ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $50.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 29,382,299 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,056,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

