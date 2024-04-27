ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $50.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 29,382,299 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
