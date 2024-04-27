Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RH were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $380,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of RH by 56.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RH by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE RH opened at $249.02 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

