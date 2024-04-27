Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 142,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 118,529 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Indivior Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,758.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 700.00% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at $191,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at $36,011,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at $43,340,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 53.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

