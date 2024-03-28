High Note Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,182 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $61.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

