Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 115.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navient by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

