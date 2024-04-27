Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $89.40

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.40, but opened at $84.45. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 1,345,257 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,180,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.