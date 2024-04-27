Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Barclays

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.97.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

