Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

