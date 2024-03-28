IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $384.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

