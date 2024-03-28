IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

