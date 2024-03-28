IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,794 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

