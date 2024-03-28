IFG Advisory LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.44 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $122.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

