Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lessened by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

