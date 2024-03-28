S.A. Mason LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Magna International by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

