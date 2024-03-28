S.A. Mason LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

