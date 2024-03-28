StockNews.com Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.44 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

