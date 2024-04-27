Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $184.19 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

