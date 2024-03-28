Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $26,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,438.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $26,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,025 shares of company stock valued at $600,748 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PET opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.34. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

