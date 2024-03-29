1,250 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $206.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.