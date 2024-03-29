Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Technologies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.