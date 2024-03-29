agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 5% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 475,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,132,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

