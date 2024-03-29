Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the February 29th total of 613,600 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 57.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 150.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AGFY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.