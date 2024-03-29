Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 261 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TRV stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $230.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

