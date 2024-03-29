Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $101.56

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
