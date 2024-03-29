Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $107.17

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

