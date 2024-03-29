Ballast Inc. Acquires 7,853 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 6.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $60.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.