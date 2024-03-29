Ballast Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,282 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USB. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

