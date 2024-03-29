Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB opened at $60.31 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.