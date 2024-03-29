Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $27.05

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.05.
Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
BEN opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
