Brokerages Set Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Target Price at $27.70

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of SDHC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
