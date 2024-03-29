Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $101.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.