Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $101.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
CHK opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
