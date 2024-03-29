CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 4.9% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.45. Approximately 196,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 598,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 423,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.