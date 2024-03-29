Critical Survey: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 5 8 0 2.50 Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 942.75%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 5.74 -$158.00 million ($0.68) -70.38 Nutex Health $219.29 million 0.29 -$424.78 million ($0.05) -1.92

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.12% -2.32% -1.58% Nutex Health -12.48% -26.11% -6.51%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Nutex Health



Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

