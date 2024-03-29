Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

