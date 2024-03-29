Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 14,060 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.