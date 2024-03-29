FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Increased by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

