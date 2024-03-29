HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ABOS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,867 shares in the company, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $110,136. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,290 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,672,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

