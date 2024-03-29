Head to Head Review: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 8.69% 5.14% 0.74% Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.31% 9.51% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Triumph Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $472.59 million 3.92 $41.08 million $1.60 49.58 Atlantic Union Bankshares $696.27 million 3.81 $201.82 million $2.54 13.90

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Triumph Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

