Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $106,664.03 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $106,664.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,340.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $128.41 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

View Our Latest Report on Impinj

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $217,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.