Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Financial Analysis

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A -1.88% UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and UBE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and UBE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $26.97 million N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

UBE beats Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Asia Acquisition Corp I and changed its name to Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in October 2021. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I is a subsidiary of Europe Acquisition Holdings Limited.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

