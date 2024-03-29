iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IYY stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

