iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

