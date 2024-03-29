Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 37,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

