Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 28,946 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 28,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $127,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

GETY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

