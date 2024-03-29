Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Ivor Gray Sells 97,361 Shares of Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total value of £130,463.74 ($164,872.67).

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.02. Macfarlane Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MACF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Further Reading

