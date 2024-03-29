Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.46.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.